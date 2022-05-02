The Department of Health reports 3,491 new infections by covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Monday, 3,491 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 1,058, and 2,433 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from April 16, 2022 to April 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 22.32%.





The agency reported no new deaths from the virus, leaving the death toll at 4,210 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Meanwhile, 245 people are hospitalized, 13 more patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 191 adult and 54 pediatric patients.