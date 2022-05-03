The Department of Health reports 3,520 new infections by covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Tuesday, 3,520 new positive cases of covid-19, between confirmed and probable.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 1,088, and 2,432 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”





It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from April 17, 2022 to May 1, 2022.

The BioPortal indicates that, at 11:00 am, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 23.70%.

This morning, the agency reported five additional deaths from the virus.so the death toll has risen to 4,215 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the vaccination status of the deceased, two were not vaccinated and three were vaccinated without their booster dose.

Meanwhile, 259 people are hospitalized, 14 more patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 195 adult and 64 pediatric patients.



