Health

The Department of Health reports 366 new positive cases of covid-19 | Agencies

Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The Department of Health reported today, Monday, 366 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 136 and 230 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from March 19, 2022 to April 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 11:00 am, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is at 8.2%.

Earlier, the agency reported that no additional deaths from the virus were reported, leaving the death toll at 4,170 since the pandemic began in March 2020.


The experts on youth mental health: "That brain is in survival mode"

“Adults over 50 years of age and eligible people can now receive the second reinforcement of the covid-19 vaccine,” Salud mentioned on their social networks.

While, 41 people are hospitalized, the same number as reported yesterday. They are divided into 32 adult and nine pediatric patients.

Receive more information about this and other news. Click here if you are an Android or iPhone user.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Covid, easyJet and British cancel 500 flights in 3 days due to contagi- Corriere.it

29 mins ago

Merkel Zelensky wand, 90 doses of vaccine and Orban: so, today …

40 mins ago

Science discovers why persistent covid causes lasting pain

49 mins ago

Medicare will offer free covid-19 tests at pharmacies

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button