The Department of Health reports 366 new positive cases of covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Monday, 366 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 136 and 230 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from March 19, 2022 to April 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 11:00 am, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is at 8.2%.

Earlier, the agency reported that no additional deaths from the virus were reported, leaving the death toll at 4,170 since the pandemic began in March 2020.





“Adults over 50 years of age and eligible people can now receive the second reinforcement of the covid-19 vaccine,” Salud mentioned on their social networks.

While, 41 people are hospitalized, the same number as reported yesterday. They are divided into 32 adult and nine pediatric patients.