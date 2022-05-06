The Department of Health reports 3,682 new infections by covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Friday, 3,682 new positive cases of covid-19, between confirmed and probable.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 1,058 and 2,624 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from April 20, 2022 to May 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, BioPortal data indicates that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 25.37%.

Earlier, the agency reported four additional deaths from covid-19, so the death toll has risen to 4,227 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the vaccination status of the deceased, one was not vaccinated, one was vaccinated without their booster dose, and two were vaccinated with the third dose.

While, 279 people are hospitalized, four more patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 229 adults and 53 pediatric patients.