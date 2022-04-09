The Department of Health reports 514 new infections by covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Saturday, 514 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 190 and 324 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from March 24, 2022 to April 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 11.62%.

Earlier, the agency reported three additional deaths from covid-19, bringing the death toll to 4,176 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the vaccination status of the deceased, two were vaccinated without the booster dose and one was vaccinated with the third dose.

Meanwhile, 71 people are hospitalized, 17 more patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 49 adults and 22 pediatric patients.

“Adults over 50 years of age and eligible people can now receive the second booster of the covid-19 vaccine,” the agency published on its social networks.