The Department of Health reports 616 new positive cases of covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Sunday, 616 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 237 and 379 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from March 25, 2022 to April 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is at 12.22%.


How to live with covid-19? The issue divides the experts

Earlier, the agency reported one additional death from the virus, bringing the death toll to 4,177 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the report, the deceased person was vaccinated with the third dose.

While, 61 people are hospitalized, 10 patients less than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 44 adult and 17 pediatric patients.

“If you have a positive diagnosis of covid-19, there are monoclonal antibody treatments or antiviral drugs that your doctor can recommend,” Salud mentioned on its social networks.

