The Department of Health reports 660 new positive cases of covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Tuesday, 660 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 242 and 418 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from March 27, 2022 to April 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 11:00 am, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 14.56%.

The agency reported no new deaths from the virus, leaving the death toll at 4,177 since the pandemic began in March 2020.


Attentive to covid-19 outbreaks in prisons and long-term care centers

While, 71 people are hospitalized, two more patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 48 adults and 23 pediatric patients.

“The vaccine against covid-19 offers greater protection… Stay up to date, get vaccinated with the booster dose,” Salud mentioned on its social networks.

