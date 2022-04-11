The Department of Health reports 663 new positive cases of covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Monday, 663 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 245 and 418 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from March 26, 2022 to April 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is at 12.32%.





The agency reported no new deaths from the virus, leaving the death toll at 4,177 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

While, 69 people are hospitalized, eight more patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 51 adults and 18 pediatric patients.

“Keeping up to date with the covid-19 vaccination offers most people a high level of protection,” Salud mentioned on their social networks.