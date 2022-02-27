The Department of Health reports five additional deaths from covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health today reported five additional deaths from covid-19, bringing the death toll to 4,109 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the vaccination status of the deceased, two were unvaccinated and three were vaccinated without their booster dose.

“If you have a positive diagnosis of covid-19 and pre-existing health conditions, there are monoclonal treatments or antiviral drugs,” the agency mentioned on its social networks.


CDC relaxes orders to wear masks by covid-19

Meanwhile, 88 people are hospitalized, eight patients less than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 77 adult and 11 pediatric patients.

On the other hand, according to preliminary data from the BioPortal at 6:00 am, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 5.19%.


The Department of Health will evaluate the new CDC guidelines on the use of masks

At the moment, the agency has not reported the average number of molecular and antigen tests performed. This information will be updated on the portal at 12:00 pm

