the Department of Justice investigates fake Trump voters – Corriere.it

Investigation into the finite supporters of the former US president to overturn the presidential vote

The Justice Department announced that federal prosecutors are “examining” the story of the false voters that Donald Trump’s supporters attempted to install in order to overturn the outcome of the vote, complete with false certificates that were eventually sent to the National Archives. An attempt that involved seven states (Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Mexico). Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, however, added that she could not add anything about “ongoing investigations”.

Capitol Hill

Last week, the congressional commission investigating the attack on Capitol Hill is reportedly considering indicting Donald Trump for a criminal conspiracy. The news is reported by the Guardian who cites two sources and explains how the former president may have engaged in such criminal conduct as to justify a referral to the Department of Justice. The investigation is based on communications delivered by former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and others. According to these messages Trump allegedly informed a number of Republican House MPs about his plan and the role that then Vice President Mike Pence had to play in preventing the certification of Biden’s victory.