The deployment of battery storage, essential to guarantee energy sovereignty | Additional features

Energy storage is one of the pillars of the transition towards a sustainable energy model, by giving the necessary flexibility to the electricity system to support the growth of renewable generation and contribute to efficient management of electricity networks. In addition, its deployment will increase Spain’s energy sovereignty, which will protect the Spanish economy from the volatility of the international markets for fossil raw materials, reinforcing security of supply and bringing us closer to the goal of climate neutrality.

If, on the one hand, the growth of renewable energies continues unstoppable, driven mainly by their high competitiveness, the intermittence of non-manageable sources, mainly solar and wind energy due to their great implementation, represents the main challenge. As these increase their penetration in the electricity market, it will be essential to integrate energy storage solutions that ensure their generation capacity is available at all times, as well as maintaining the stability and flexibility of the network, necessary requirements to manage peaks capacity and energy demand.

Spain is in a decisive phase in the deployment of renewable energies. Access points and connection to the grid are being enabled for many photovoltaic projects under development whose Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) – that is, the percentage of energy that they inject into the grid with respect to the maximum amount that they could inject if they were producing at maximum in optimal conditions every hour of the year – it hardly reaches 20%. It must be taken into account that the production of a photovoltaic plant is inconstant throughout the year, as it depends on the available solar resource, so incorporating systems that store energy would increase the value of the CUF, which would mean making the most of these points, which have a limited number.

“The legislation has already taken a step forward in this regard, allowing the hybridization of different technologies in the same project. Within the framework of the technical-economic feasibility analyzes that we offer for this type of project, we have carried out case studies in which, by hybridizing wind, solar and batteries, CUFs of 50% have been exceeded”, explains Santos García, general manager of Enertis Applus+, a global consulting, engineering and quality control company with a track record of more than 15 years in the renewable energy and storage sector.

The time for Spain is now

The high penetration of renewable energies and the 40 GW of photovoltaics foreseen by the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) for 2030 will give rise to a situation in which, when the sun sets, other technologies, such as storage in batteries, they will have to be able to enter the electricity market to replace solar generation quickly and avoid the risk of not covering demand.

In order not to lose the opportunity that this deployment represents, it will be necessary not only to streamline the administrative procedures for permits for renewable projects, but also to adequately regulate the participation of storage in the electricity system.

The technical studies carried out by Enertis Applus+ highlight that batteries are currently a technology in Spain whose profitability still has a long way to go in projects applied to the balance of energy for injection into the electricity grid at peak hours. Currently, lithium-ion batteries dominate the market for a wide range of applications, such as electric vehicles, being the most suitable solution for energy storage for periods of less than four hours, while redox flow technologies, suitable for store for longer periods, are key to the integration of renewables and to provide different services to the network. Other systems that can be considered storage, such as green hydrogen, are beginning to walk the path of commercial development with a firm step.

According to data from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the cost of batteries has experienced a constant reduction in recent years, falling by 60% between 2010 and 2019, a trend that is expected to continue in the medium term. But, today, the economic viability of combined batteries in renewable generation projects is conditional on the income received by battery owners from price arbitrage – that is, from saving energy from a renewable generation plant when the market price is low and inject it when prices are high – are supplemented with additional income related to other services they provide.

These revenues can come from capacity mechanisms, in which batteries are rewarded for their ability to provide support to the system to guarantee electricity supply, and from adjustment services, which ensure at all times the balance between electricity generated and the one consumed, ensuring the viability of the system. “These mechanisms do not exist in Spain, but they do in other countries, such as the United Kingdom, where they have made possible the development of storage projects that provide services to the network,” says Santos García.

In short, what Spain needs is to have a clear regulatory framework that gives certainty to the possible income that batteries can obtain for the services they provide, a pending issue and a fundamental element for investors to receive an adequate price signal and an expectation of reasonable cost recovery and so that, in turn, the deployment of storage is promoted.