The deported Mexican who gives “warm food” to migrants at the border

After nine deportations and 20 years in the United States, the Mexican Esther Morales now offers “Calientita Food”, a project with which she feeds migrants from all over the world in shelters on the northern border of Mexico waiting for a change in US immigration policy.

Motivated by the needs that she knows in the shelters, in 2016 she started “Comida calentita”, an initiative with which she delivered food once a month in these spaces, until in 2020 she received sponsorship from the organization Al Otro Lado to do it twice. per week

Morales is originally from Oaxaca, a state in southern Mexico from where emigrated in 1989 to the United States, as many of his relatives had done before, driven by poverty and the needs of his hometown.

For two decades he lived in Los Angeles, California, a period in which he faced nine deportations, since her need was so great that as soon as she was returned to Mexico she dared to return.

“I had problems with deportations until they definitively deported me and I stayed in Tijuana, a city that I did not know,” he said.

IN SEARCH OF REFUGE

His life changed in 2009, when in his last attempt to return to the city where his daughter had stayed, today a doctor of psychology, the US authorities They arrested her and took her to prison, to later deport her definitively, which took her to Tijuana, a city on the northern border of Mexico that she did not know.

This situation led her to take refuge in the Madre Asunta shelter for women, about 5 kilometers from the San Ysidro border bridge, where she learned about the needs and hunger of being a migrant.

This motivated her to start a food business that now bears the name of La Antigüita, in the heart of the city.

“Since then the love for all this was born, because when I arrived (in Tijuana) without knowing anyone, I was living in shelters and I know the way, I know the needs, I know that there is no food and that there is nothing, from there this love for my migrant brothers,” he said.

Morales started her business alone and when she began to earn some money, she returned to the shelter that supported her at the time.

Once a month I did this activity until people joined to help.

Now, with the support of the organization Humanizing Deportation, even students from universities in the United States who come to support the lady collaborate.

Sometimes she goes to the shelters alone, but there are 12 shelters on her list, so she organizes herself to visit them at least twice a week, serve dishes to more than 200 people at each visit and bring them their specialty: Oaxacan tamales.

THE PAIN OF DEPORTATION

Mrs. Morales reflects the migratory drama on the border between Mexico and the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office has detected nearly 1.4 million undocumented immigrants so far in fiscal year 2022, which began in October past.

Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador, traveled to Washington to meet this Tuesday with the US president, Joe Biden, whom requests temporary visas for workers and a reform to regularize the undocumented.

As a deported Mexican, Morales underscores the pain of family separation, as she had to leave her daughter behind in Los Angeles and from time to time cross the border to visit her in Tijuana.

“Loneliness, sadness, separation of families, it is something very sad and painful for a human being, to separate from your family, to separate from a life already made in a city, in a place where you had already made those ways. Separating yourself is something super strong, so you have to start over, ”she narrates.

“I am alone and this is what motivates me to get ahead, after I lived 20 years in the United States, and my family fell apart, I belong to separated families, but this comforts me, being able to do something for someone,” she adds. .

Thus, his life project has become helping migrants in one way or another, because she knows what they suffer and for her it is a way to help them “to move forward”.

“How? Bringing them shoes, clothes, tortillas, a plate of warm food, water. I can’t do more, but it’s what motivates them and it’s done from the heart,” he said.

Morales shared with Efe that she is about to launch her famous sauce on the market, which she shares in her food establishment and, once it comes out, she will allocate half of her profits to her “Comida calientita” project.