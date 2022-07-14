The depressing reality of Ken in the movie ‘Barbie’ with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling – Movie News

Ryan Gosling has shared what Ken’s sad personal situation will be in ‘Barbie’, the film he will make with Margot Robbie.

There is a lot of skepticism surrounding Margot Robbie’s adaptation of Barbie, the film scheduled for its theatrical debut next year, because it is on a mission to break any wrong stereotypes that the doll brand unconsciously (or consciously?) promoted. ) since its inception in 1959. Ryan Goslingin charge of giving life to Barb’s love interest, Ken, has been in charge of emphasizing that situation.

The Australian actress, interpreter of Harley Quinn in the DCEU, took on this project with the intention of promoting an important message to all girls: they can do anything. Without forgetting the mission of eradicate bodily prejudice in which the doll has been involved for always influencing physical appearance and determining that extreme thinness is the ideal image for anyone. Beauty standards that no longer go with today.

Barbie has always been a successful woman: loving sister, hardworking, a successful business woman, good friend and girlfriend, in fact this last part seems to take her to the extreme of keeping Ken. At least that’s what Gosling let it be known during a recent interview, where he described what the character’s economic and daily situation will be.

“Ken’s life is harder than it seems: he has no money, he is unemployed, he cannot have a car or a house of his own. He goes through very difficult things. It’s not what you think it is,” the fellow star of Netflix’s upcoming film, The Gray Man, explained to Entertainment Tonight.



Barbie Will Barbie buy her cowboy clothes?



What do we think of Ken? Basically he gives the cat of being a pretty boy, popular, strawberry, the boy that everyone wants to date. Mistake. he is a loser, and find out the reasons is something for which we will have to see Barbie in its live action format. She didn’t say any more. Ryan said that if he kept talking, Mattel would put him in a box and put him on a shelf until the film’s premiere. However, he clarified that it will be a very empowering film for girls and that it will clean up any bad messages given by Mattel in the past. Sure Barbie is the one who buys her cute outfits that she already shows off on set.