The depression of the famous singer: “I was ashamed of …”

A famous singer known all over the world and her big problems related to depression: “I only got out of bed thanks to antidepressants” revealed.

Among the great international stars of pop music there is also the name of the extraordinary American singer Katy Perry, known all over the world for its pop and dance music. The artist’s real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson and besides being a famous singer, she is also a talented one actress. His career began in the early 2000s, when he still bore the name of Katy Hudson.

In those early years, however, he failed to achieve the hoped-for success. The great notoriety came for her only in 2008, thanks to two singles that in those years became real hits. We are obviously talking about I kissed a girl And Hot n Cold. Since then the young and talented Katy has been unstoppable. However, between the satisfactions and the dreams finally come true, there have been periods very critical and difficult to overcome. The singer only spoke openly about it a few years later, stating that have suffered from very severe depression.

Singer Katy Perry and the fight against depression: her darkest moment

Between 2017 and 2018 the American singer Katy Perry, known for her lively personality and upbeat pop songs, she had one of the worst and most difficult times of her life. Interviewed by Zane Lowe for Apple Music she told: “I broke up with my boyfriend and I had a feeling that the world did not want to know more about me“. A trauma that led the singer into a black vortex called depression.

“I could no longer resolve my discomfort with music. So I found myself stuck in bed“Said Katy Perry, “I was unable to get up except using anti-depressants and me I was ashamed. I didn’t understand how I, who had written hits, had fallen into that situation“. In the last two years, however, she has managed to get out of this tragic experience too thanks to the love with partner Orlando Bloom and now Katy is more strong and smiling before.