THE DERBY 111 IS FROM THE VIRTUS – BOLOGNABASKET

VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA – FORTITUDO KIGILI BOLOGNA 76-70 (19-20, 38-35; 57-55)

The 111 derby is by Virtus, who, however, had to sweat a lot. It was a decidedly hard-fought and very intense match, in which Fortitudo – with a great defense (even in the zone) – created serious problems for the Juventus attack, and had a lot from Aradori (20), Feldeine (17) and Durham (12 and 6 assists), who also defended very strongly on Teodosic. Segafredo – who lost another player on the street (Sampson) for a long time played rather badly, also ended up under 8 points in the third quarter, and recovered thanks to those who might not have expected, namely Ruzzier (9) and Alexander (10). In the final point to point the Effe wasted a lot, you are free and an easy counterattack. And then Teodosic, who had been one of the worst hitherto, put in the triple that split the game. For Segafredo it is the eighth consecutive victory, even if yet another injury is bad news. Fortitudo really comes out with their heads held high, with the awareness that another championship seems to have started last Monday.

Report: Virtus starts strong in front of 5100 spectators (official figure): 7-0 after 90 ”. Then Fortitudo also begins to play, accepting the high pace imposed by the bianconeri. Especially Durham and Groselle did well: the Segafredo attack stopped, and Feldeine on the siren signed the first overtaking: 19-20.

The script repeats itself in the second quarter: Segafredo tries the break several times, especially giving the ball under, Kigili holds up with the zone defense and an excellent Feldeine. 38-35 halfway through, with Belinelli’s final basket.

At the beginning of the third quarter Sampson (ankle) gets hurt, and Effe tries to escape: 43-51 with a triple from Aradori. Virtus responds with the second unit, and immediately returns below with the triples of Ruzzier and Alexander. 57-55 in the 30th minute, with Ruzzier’s final basket and 16-4 of the Bianconero partial.

Last quarter: the balance does not break. Aradori often finds the basket, even with a shot from four. And so in the last 3 ‘there is a tie (69-69). Free of Jaiteh (2) and Groselle (0). Belinelli is wrong, Pajola’s fifth foul on Durham. One out of three and 71-70, then both Feldeine and Aradori are wrong. Teodosic – hitherto silent – puts the triple of 74-70. After another 0/2 from Groselle Jaiteh scores 76-70, and the game is over. The final score is this, 76-70.

VIRTUS: Weavers 6; Belinelli 12; Pajola 4; Alibegovic 3; Ruzzier 9; Jaiteh 10; Alexander 10; Ceron NE; Barbieri NE; Sampson 9; Weems 5; Theodosic 8. All. Scariolo

FORTITUDO: Zedda NE; Gudmundsson 0; Aradori 20; Mancinelli NE; Durham 12; Procida 0; Manna NE; Benzing 4; Feldeine 17; Charalampopoulos 2; Groselle 10; Borra 5. Herds Martino