«The derby must be won. Let’s get out of the storm together “

D’Aversa press conference: the statements of the Sampdoria coach on the eve of Genoa-Sampdoria

(Francesca Faralli, sent to Bogliasco) – The Sampdoria technician Roberto D’Aversa presented at the press conference the Derby della Lanterna between Genoa and Sampdoria, scheduled for Friday 10 December and valid for the seventeenth day of Serie A. Here are his statements.

CONSIDERATIONS – «Before answering your questions I want to make some reflections. There is a willingness on my part to see things in color. I hope that Massimo Ferrero’s situation, for which I have professional and human esteem, will be resolved quickly. The second consideration is for Sampdoria, which is a compact and organized club and is showing it. I am proud to be their coach. The third is for my boys. We know how hard the match is, the derby. But we have to be good at leaving it all out. The derby must not be played, but must be won. I hope everyone has the determination to go on the pitch and be protagonists. We have a great opportunity to enter club history by winning the derby, we have to do it. The fourth consideration is towards the fans: there is a need for unity. Colors. Even at the stadium. We are in the storm and everyone has to row in the same direction to get out of the storm all together. It’s a difficult moment, we’ll get out of it and we have to start by winning the derby ».

DERBY – «The derby should not be prepared too much. The difference is how you interpret the game. To bring home a full result, the tactical aspect does not count. The desire to win the duel, the contrast. In this period there have been many particular situations, we talked more about other than the field. There is no better match for us to talk about, we have to win the derby. We have to let the pitch speak. “

PHYSICIST – «On a physical level, the figures say it: the team is doing well, they have shown it in every match. We always ended up growing up, the physical aspect must be combined with the mental aspect, the rest is a consequence ».

MY DERBY – «I had the opportunity to score in the derby I played at Sampdoria, unfortunately I couldn’t. The strongest memory was that of the environment and it was a beautiful game to play. I envy my players, I’d pay to play. My kids will have to be good at thinking on the pitch. I was only sorry to lose my derby ».

INJURED – “Some players are not at their best, but we will do all the evaluations tomorrow and then take the field and win this match”.

LAZIO ERRORS – «To restart and prepare for the derby I thought about thinking about the second half against Lazio. We know what mistakes we have made, but we must go out on the pitch with self-esteem and confidence. We were able to put a team like Lazio down and we need to think about the fact that we must not make mistakes and take advantage of any opportunity available. These days I have seen in the eyes of the boys the determination of men who want to get out of this situation. The eyes of boys who know the importance of the game ».

GENOA – «I don’t like entering Genoa’s home, I like to think about ours. Tomorrow is not a tactical match or game system. It is a team that played 5-3-2 with the arrival of Sheva, we think about ourselves. The difficulties, if they have them, we will see them tomorrow evening. For their part, there is always the emphasis that they lack players, but we have never looked for excuses despite having had the same problems. We never did. We must work to improve, not to make mistakes, to improve the position in the standings. With the fact that they will play at home they will probably start strong. I don’t remember a wait-and-see derby by one or the other team. We are aware of how we want to take the field for a full result ».

FANS – «Presence is important not only on the pitch, not only on the street, but also inside the stadium. Their presence is essential to win the derby ».