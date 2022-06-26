Entertainment

The derisory sum of money that Cristian Castro will receive for his participation in television

Argentine television seems ready to make waves at the continental level with a new program that will premiere on the screen of Channel 13. With the popular Argentine host Marcelo Tinelli at the helm, Channel 13 has everything ready for the premiere of his new musical reality show “Sing me now”, a format of its own that will seek to compete with many others from Argentina and America (such as “La Voz”). And as the program is ready to kick the board, there are two international figures who are practically confirmed as jurors of “Sing with me now”.

Is about “El Puma” Jose Luis Rodriguezwho does not stop talking about his return to the stage and his family scandals, and the Mexican singer-songwriter Cristian castro. Although neither of the two musicians is 100% confirmed, in the Argentine TV show programs they have already announced that the negotiations are very advanced with both artists. And in the case of Cristian castroit was learned that the author of “Azul” would have asked for a millionaire figure in exchange for being a jury member of the Argentine Channel 13 program.

