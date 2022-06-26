Argentine television seems ready to make waves at the continental level with a new program that will premiere on the screen of Channel 13. With the popular Argentine host Marcelo Tinelli at the helm, Channel 13 has everything ready for the premiere of his new musical reality show “Sing me now”, a format of its own that will seek to compete with many others from Argentina and America (such as “La Voz”). And as the program is ready to kick the board, there are two international figures who are practically confirmed as jurors of “Sing with me now”.

Is about “El Puma” Jose Luis Rodriguezwho does not stop talking about his return to the stage and his family scandals, and the Mexican singer-songwriter Cristian castro. Although neither of the two musicians is 100% confirmed, in the Argentine TV show programs they have already announced that the negotiations are very advanced with both artists. And in the case of Cristian castroit was learned that the author of “Azul” would have asked for a millionaire figure in exchange for being a jury member of the Argentine Channel 13 program.

Related news

The derisory sum of money that Cristian Castro will receive for his participation in television. Source: Terra Archive.

How much did Cristian Castro ask to be a jury of a singing program on Argentine TV?

Although most of the juries of the program that Marcelo Tinelli will lead on Argentine TV have already been confirmed, in the LAM program (one of the most watched prime time shows in that country) they gave exclusive information about those artists with an international career. that the production is trying to close so that they have participation. Y Cristian castro It is one of them.

The derisory sum of money that Cristian Castro will receive for his participation in television. Source: Terra Archive.

As confirmed by the host of LAM and one of the panelists of this program, Cristian castro He would have already made an economic request in exchange for participating as a jury. And, taking into account the devaluation and inflation in Argentina, it is a millionaire amount and also high in Argentine pesos (local currency).

The derisory sum of money that Cristian Castro will receive for his participation in television. Source: Terra Archive.

“What they are going to pay you is incalculable. A two-room apartment per month,” panelist Yanina Latorre said in the middle of the program, alluding to what she had asked for. Cristian castro and is negotiating with the production of the program. “150 thousand dollars?” Asked another of the panelists, Estefi Berardi. “Much more. A good apartment,” Latorre said, implying that she had fallen short with those 150,000 dollars.

On “El Puma” Rodriguez it is not yet known how much he has asked for or how much he will be paid to participate. What is known is that many of the juries -especially the international ones- will participate in some (few) programs, especially the first ones to give the program more flight. But, based on their price, they probably won’t be around for the entire cycle.