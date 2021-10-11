the description of a scene shot in Sicily

As we know, the filming of Indiana Jones 5 they are currently underway in Sicily (although apparently the rain is creating quite a few problems) and thanks to Repubblica we can learn some details about a scene shot in Cefalù, which revolves around a kidnapping.

A boy with curly hair screams and squirms, a kidnapping is staged in Cefalù. It is the first take of the set of Indiana Jones 5 in the Norman town. The two of them grab the boy by the arms and drag him into a blue Fiat 238 van. One of the kidnappers is the actor Boyd Holbrook, in a short-sleeved white shirt and dark sunglasses. At full throttle, the van begins its run along via Nicola Botta. Harrison Ford, in a canonical estate with a whip, hat and rope, walks along Via Vittorio Emanuele, leaving behind the “Lillies bar”, which for the occasion has become the “Clemente” café. The boy is gone, the American star notices it and runs to look for him.

The Daily Mail has also published a bunch of new photos from the set, to see them click on the link found in this tweet:

Harrison Ford dons iconic leather jacket for the first time on set in Sicily since returning to filming https://t.co/OEtOUNJaK9 – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 8, 2021

We remind you that by following THIS LINK you can watch our Twitch live dedicated to the 40 years of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Harrison Ford he will resume the role of the mythical adventurer archaeologist. In the cast of the film we will also find Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones And Shaunette Renée Wilson. James Mangold took the place of Steven Spielberg director, but the historic director of the saga remains as a producer with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall And Simon Emanuel. John Williams will return to the music.

The fifth Indiana Jones

It’s been thirteen years now since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which is what we thought would be the last film in the saga. But evidently the lukewarm reception (despite the excellent success at the box office) left a bad taste in the mouth of Spielberg, Marshall and Lucasfilm. For this reason, for many years now there has been talk of a fifth film to really close the series with a bang. Harrison Ford he has never hidden that he is impatient to go back to wearing the borsalino for the last time.