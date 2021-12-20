the design is WITHOUT SECRETS

The renderings of the new covers relating to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra reveal what the camera bumper and design profile of the super flagship will be.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: here are the covers of the device revealed

The next flagships of the Samsung Galaxy S series, which should be launched in February next year, have emerged on the web in the form of rumors, leaks and rumors of all kinds.

Now new rumors have leaked relating to the high-end model which, according to what we read, will be called – probably – Galaxy S22 Note.

The well-known informant Roland Quandt took to Twitter to share his latest findings; showed images of the terminal having a transparent back cover. The leak is said to have come from a UK retail chain.

The renders show a rectangular design with slightly curved edges that goes hand in hand with the device’s previous rendering leaks. However, it can be observed a difference in the camera module of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which had previously been shown to possess a nearly nonexistent camera bump with the lenses protruding from its body.

The render also reveals that the phone will house a four-sensor setup along with a lens for laser autofocus and an LED flash.

The whistleblower also revealed the upcoming stylus design for the S22 Ultra, which appears to be quite similar to the latest generation stylus seen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Previous leaks have suggested that the phone will launch in February 2022 and will feature a 6.8-inch screen with a rear camera configuration split as follows: 108MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP.

The device will have the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood, but it could also come with the SoC Exynos 2200 by Samsung made in collaboration with AMD. It may be available in dark red, black and white, but some reports have also indicated a new green tint.

As for pricing, if you believe the reports, the S22 series could have a starting price of $ / € 799.