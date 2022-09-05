The design of cities influences our well-being

The World Health Organization in Europe (WHO Europe), in collaboration with the Gehl design agency, ensures that the design of cities influences the physical, mental and social well-being of communities around the world.

Specifically, the document examines ways to promote physical activity and healthy diets in urban settingsthus placing health and well-being at the center of urban planning.

As recalled from the WHO, noncommunicable diseases are “one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide.” In fact, health studies indicate that 23 percent of global deaths and 26 percent of deaths in children under five are due to modifiable environmental factors. Heading this list are strokes, ischemic heart disease, diarrhea and cancers.

Thus, to turn cities into healthy places, a “key” aspect, according to the WHO, is the design of the urban environment, which can encourage healthier behaviors in citiesas well as solid policies that pull in the same direction in all sectors.

Improving urban food environments

That being the case, the WHO report proposes that, instead of simply educating people about how to make better food choices and about the benefits of physical activity, cities “can apply strategies so that those are the easiest options.”

In Denmark, for example, fresh food that is normally wasted in supermarkets is collected and turned into ready meals. “A vendor on a cargo bike brings meals to transit centers, where they are sold as an alternative to the unhealthy foods on offer. The urban environment is used to turn the healthy option into the easy one,” they explain in the report.

Another intervention that places food at the center of his public space project is the creation of a new orchard in Lisbon (Portugal). The urban gardens, which host a farmers’ market on weekendsa, are based on the idea of ​​connecting local citizens with nature, while teaching children how to grow vegetables and highlighting the importance of consuming local products and maintaining a healthy diet.

Tools for healthier cities

For the WHO, “it is necessary to establish connections between the health, economic, social, political and environmental sectors at the local, regional and national levels.

As you recall, one study highlighted how some food venues, which are important to communities, are not recognized by policymakers, while others remain inaccessible to certain groups. “A more holistic understanding of the food system and its relationship to health and the urban environment allows more effective decisions to be made to face these obstacles”, they point out from the WHO.

There are several tools that facilitate this goal by collecting data that shows how people move around a city. In fact, an emerging food asset mapping tool can measure a city’s food assets and identify local food infrastructures that can improve food security.

Other data sets look at different aspects of the built environment, such as air pollution, the quality of green spaces, and safety conditions. Cities can use this information to encourage movement and healthy food choices.

According to the WHO, providing access to healthy food and active lifestyles has “profound effects” on physical, mental and social well-being of communities around the world. The tools and examples in the report highlight the kinds of actions that policymakers and urban planners can use as inspiration to rethink and improve their cities.