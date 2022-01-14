The designer has no doubts: “Duster is Dacia’s 911” – Mondo Auto

Porsche 911 and Dacia Duster. Maybe two opposite poles that will never be able to attract you. Yet there is someone who wanted to draw a parallel, which to some may seem risky, between the iconic model from Zuffenhausen and the robust Romanian SUV, stating that “Duster is the Dacia 911”. This is not a joke but a comparison that Miles Nürnberger wanted to do on the occasion of an interview interview. Dacia’s head of design, with a long history in the ranks of Aston Martin, is certainly not the latest addition and pushing for such a comparison is not something that can be done without having a clear idea of ​​what you want to emphasize.

During the long chat with Top Gear, Nürnberger talked about his first months at Dacia and how from his experience at Aston Martin, over 14 years during which he also oversaw the design of DBX and Valkyrie, we have however been able to convey some concepts and methodologies that will allow the Renault brand to grow further. But returning to the initial risky comparison, it all stems from a question addressed to the creative manager of Dacia as to why he decided to choose this brand. “Designing for the masses also has its pleasure because you see your cars on the street, you see them used and you could own one yourself. Obviously it was more difficult at Aston ” – explained Nürnberger – My father lives in the French Pyrenees. He has lived there for quite a while, since before Dacia arrived in England. I used to see cars when I was over there and I always thought they were really cool. They have an essential nature to them and this true Outdoor atmosphere. ”

At this point, the Dacia head of design wanted to focus on Duster and how this model represents the essence of the brand: “I think you can see how the brand has evolved. For me, everything revolves particularly around Duster. That car really changed the wheel image. This will be a great sentence: the Duster is Dacia’s 911. The spirit, the reachability, the robustness: everything about Dacia is there and fully amplified in the Duster. ” How to blame him: if you close your eyes and think of Porsche, the first image that materializes is that of the 911, an authentic icon of the Stuttgart brand. The same goes for Dacia, universally recognizable in the Duster.