The designer Nino Cerruti died at the age of 91

He died today at the age of 91, the designer and entrepreneur from Biella, Nino Cerruti. The world of international fashion is in mourning. He was hospitalized in the Vercelli hospital for health problems following a hip operation, as learned from the employees of his Biella company who were informed of the incident.

Among her loyal customers, in the first boutique opened in Paris in 1967 with the Cerruti 1881 brand, was the legendary Coco Chanel, who adored her trousers. Among his discoveries a very young Giorgio Armani newcomer designer. Among his firsts the first deconstructed jacket; a designer sportswear line, with famous sports testimonials such as tennis player Jimmy Connors and skier Ingemar Stenmark; a series of perfumes linked to a fashion brand.

He was an enlightened entrepreneur, a visionary from the beginning of his career, who before many other fellow stylists and business managers invested in research and development of materials and design: from the end of the 1950s he was also the most great representative of the textile industry of Biella, the city to which he has always remained close, making the district of Piedmontese looms one of the strengths of the Made in Italy fashion system. As a designer he was much loved by stars and the world of cinema: he designed clothes for Christian Bale, Harrison Ford, Marcello Mastroianni, Jack Nicholson, Robert Redford, Tom Hanks, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere. And costumes for the set of the films “American Psycho”, “Air Force One,” Prêt-à-porter “,” Indecent Proposal “,” Philadelphia “,” Basic Instinct “,” The Silence of the Lambs “,” Pretty Woman ” , “Wall Street”, “Fatal Attraction”.

Born in Biella on 25 September 1930 into a family of textile industrialists, Nino Cerruti inherited the business when his father died at the age of 20. Thus he interrupts his studies in philosophy and journalism, to immediately discover himself suited to the highest level of style and fashion. Following the family tradition, over the years it has invested heavily in the research and development of materials, adding particular attention to design with taste and highly personal intuitions.

In short, since 1957 to be precise, he has achieved worldwide resonance with the presentation of his first clothing line, the Hitman, in Milan. In 1962 he founded the ‘Flying Cross’ brand with Osvaldo Testa, the first ‘designer line’ to be added to the Hitman line. In 1967 he opened the first Cerruti 1881 boutique in Place de la Madeleine in Paris, where the legendary Coco Chanel also went. In the mid-60s in his Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti he avails himself of the collaboration of new emerging names in Italian fashion, hiring as a designer a rookie of the caliber of Giorgio Armani.

In the 1950s he created the first deconstructed jacket. It establishes licensing agreements in Japan and the USA in order to increase the visibility of the brand internationally and to maintain competitive prices in multiple markets, demonstrating that, in addition to artistic skills, it has a strong entrepreneurial vocation in the global market. In these years the women’s line was also born, which twenty years later will represent 20% of the company’s total turnover. In 1975 Hitman began the production and distribution of knitwear, shirts and the casual line: Cerruti 1881 Brothers.

At the end of the 70s he also launched the first male perfume linked to the brand, called ‘Nino Cerruti’, followed by other intuitions and innovations; in the 80s the sportswear line, particularly appreciated for clothing dedicated to tennis and skiing. In short, it sponsors world-famous athletes: Jimmy Connors and Ingemar Stenmark will be the first testimonials to bring the Italian brand around the world.

The brand’s popularity increased further in 1994 when the brand was named the official designer of the Ferrari Formula 1 team. At the beginning of the 90s two new perfumes were launched: ‘Cerruti 1881 Pour Homme’ and ‘Cerruti 1881 Pour Femme’, both produced and distributed by Elizabeth Arden. In addition, single-brand stores are opened in China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Indonesia. In 1995 the production of the ‘Cerruti Arte’ women’s line began, positioned in the ‘Top Designer’ segment.

In 1998 the new men’s fragrance ‘Cerruti Image’ was presented at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao and the Cerruti store opened on Madison Avenue in New York. In 2000 Cerruti inaugurated a flagship store in Hong Kong and in the same year the female version of the ‘Cerruti Image’ perfume was launched. Also in 2000 Nino Cerruti was appointed Cavaliere del Lavoro by the President of the Republic. In 2001 Cerruti Holding sold the Cerruti 1881 brand to focus on the Fratelli Cerruti wool mill where Nino Cerruti returned to be a full-time entrepreneur.

Among the awards received as evidence of a career that has given so much to taste and fashion not only in Italy but also worldwide: the Bath Museum of Costume Dress of the Year Award 1978; the Munich Fashion Week Award 1981; the Cutty Sark Award 1982 and 1988; the Pitti Uomo Award 1986.

