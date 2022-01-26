The designer Thierry Mugler died

French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has died. The announcement came via social media with a message from his agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot. “We are devastated to announce the death of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday 23 January 2022”, reads the official post of the brand founded in 1973 and has become a reference point for many international stars. No photos to accompany the sad message: only a black image as a sign of mourning. Casey Cadwallader, the brand’s current creative director, posted a portrait of Mugler thanking him for working alongside him and being able to carry on his creative universe.

Thierry Mugler became famous for the iconic corsets worn by the likes of Madonna, Sharon Stone and Lady Gaga. His style, characterized by broad shoulders and a thin waist, also defined the image of Diana Ross and Beyonce who often chose his creations to be present on the red carpets. The use of a futuristic plastic-like fabric has become the trademark of a brand also known for a perfume line started in the 90s. Fashion, but not only: Mugler, in fact, was also a director and a photographer, dancer, acrobat and bodybuilder. “I’ve always felt like a director and the clothes I made were a direction of the newspaper,” he told Interview Magazine the artist who has always declared that he wants to explore the human body as an art.

Among the other celebrities who wore her dresses also Cardi B, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Katy Perry, Bella Hadid, Cindy Crawford, Rihanna and David Bowie, the latter dressed for her wedding with Iman in 1992 and for the historic appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1979.