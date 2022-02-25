The Desperate Hour (2021). Movie review

The Desperate Hour is a movie starring naomi watts. It is directed by Philip Noycedirector of, among many others, Total Calm (1989).

Quite a tour de force for the English actress, who faces this film alone.

When we say “alone” we mean it: only she appears except for a few extras and the occasional shot.

Argument

The Desperate Hour (2021)

A woman (and her cell phone) will move heaven and earth to try to help in a shooting in which her teenage son is involved.

The Desperate Hour review

The story of a woman and her unbreakable mobile that works on any occasion and in all circumstances just by using her famous assistant (come on, here the “pasta” we know who has put it).

For the rest, it is impressive to see an actress, in this case Naomi Watts endure the entire film playing a very anguished mother, but… the movie as a film… little more than little in a thriller whose only attraction is seeing her endure shot after shot and be very clear (but very clear) at the end of the movie which brand of mobile phone to buy.

But what reliability!

already did in The Fear Hour (2019) and here she shows again that she knows how to lead a film by herself. She hardly has any action and looks (suspiciously) like Guilty (2021)in which Jake Gyllenhaal towards a bit of the same, although with more history (and with a worse telephone number, which is important).

Our opinion

Not surprising, not shocking, a bit boring unless you want to compare smartphone brands: you already have the chosen one.

Release date

February 25, 2022.

Video: Trailer for The Desperate Hour

Technical Sheet and Review