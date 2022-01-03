the desperate move of Queen Elizabeth – Libero Quotidiano





The accusations made by the 38-year-old American Virginia Giuffre to the Prince Andrew are really heavy: the woman claims to have been raped three times by the son of Queen Elizabeth in 2001, when she was a minor. His accomplices would have been the pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, committed suicide in prison, and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, just sentenced in New York for trafficking and prostitution of minors. Meanwhile, tomorrow in the United States a judge will decide whether to continue the civil case.





If the lawsuit were not filed, as Antonello Guerrera writes on Republic, it would be “a terrible shame for Andrea and for the royal family”. At that point, in fact, the civil trial would become public. And precisely in the year of the Platinum Jubilee of the Sovereign. Her Majesty, then, could be forced to take extreme decisions to protect the Crown, such as taking away the royal and military titles from her son. A kind of “internal exile“, as defined by the Sunday Times.





In the meantime, the prince’s lawyers are looking for any possible way to “save” Andrea. A crack could be represented by the private compensation agreement signed by Epstein and Giuffre in 2009 and which will be published in the next few hours. However, tomorrow’s hearing is decisive. If the judge decides not to file, the prince could be forced to testify, which he has always refused to do, and to present evidence in his favor.



