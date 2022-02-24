The desperate request for help from Brazilians to leave Ukraine

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City





The conflict between Russia and Ukraine led to the outbreak of war on ukrainian lands with the Russian invasion and given the seriousness of the events, the brazilian players who militate in the League of that one made a request for help to be able to leave after the closure of borders and airspace.

The elements that play in the shaketar and Dynamo they met in a hotel to protect themselves, together with their families and recorded a video asking the brazilian government for help to help them leave the country that is now at war.

“We are all gathered here, with our families, staying in a hotel seeing the situation… with closed bordersclosed airspace, there is no way out. We ask for support from the Brazilian governmentHopefully they can help us”, said one of the players.

In the recording appear dodoVitao, Marlon, Tobias, Ismaily, Maycon, Tete, Marcos Antonio, alan patrickPedro, david neres and Fernando, from Shakhtar, as well as Vitinhofrom Dinamo Kiev, together with their families.

The Ukrainian League is scheduled to restart this friday february 25but this Thursday the announcement was made to suspend it after the deployment of Russian troops and now it is expected that the Champions League Final will also move in Saint Petersburg.