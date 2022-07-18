the destinations in the United States where Colombians buy and how much it costs

For many years, Miami and the state of Florida in general have been the favorite destination for Colombians who want to move to the United States or invest in properties on North American soil, since this city has several peculiarities that attract migrants from the country.

The attraction offered by the City of the Sun has always been a constant for the people of the country. The proximity (only three hours by plane), the availability of flights, a practically Latin culture, but with the order and advantages of a developed country, is what makes this market so attractive for Colombians.

In addition to factors such as access to mortgage credit with US financial entities, which have specialized in lending to foreigners and which, Despite the fact that they charge a little more than their nationals, they lend much cheaper than in Colombia: rates between 5 and 7% can be obtained, while here they are between 10 and 11%.

According to the Miami Association of Realtors, the Colombian was the second foreign nationality that bought the most real estate in South Florida in 2021. The first place went to Argentines, who acquired 13% of the properties sold last year, Colombians they responded by 12%.

Buying properties in Miami has become more difficult due to the high prices that are handled. – Photo: Getty Images

Beyond Miami

Édgar Pulido, international director of the Colombian offices of the North American firm Latam in the USA, He also reaffirmed the interest of Colombians in US real estate, especially as a diversification strategy, applying the maxim of not having “all your eggs in one basket.”

However, he warned that the value of housing in the United States has risen 25% in the last year, which led several experts to speak of a housing bubble. Consequently, he did not recommend real estate in Miami or Florida because of its high value, but rather emerging regions, such as Baltimore, Virginia, Philadelphia or Detroit, where you can buy homes for $80,000, while the average in Miami is $350,000.

This, of course, seen more as an investment than as a residence, since many real estate agents also help in finding tenants and in the paperwork for tax payments in the United States.

Núñez acknowledged that the Florida market is expensive, but said that unlike other states it is not threatened by a recession. “Florida is a privileged state, as large domestic capitals are arriving, especially from California and New York, as well as from abroad. They are investing in Miami because of its tax system. While in other regions federal, state and city taxes are paid, in Miami only federal is paid,” he explained.

Beyond Miami, Colombians may have other investment options in the United States. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

investment options

As many Colombians do not have sufficient resources to acquire housing abroad or could not go to that country because they would not have a way to generate income there, other alternatives appear to diversify their investments. One of them is the purchase of franchises that already operate in the US market. This can cost between 160,000 and 370,000 dollars, in which case, in addition, an investment visa can be purchased.

An example of this is the Figaro Group, a chain of barbershops and beauty salons, that began in Colombia and that already has a license to operate in the United States, a country where they are growing with the franchise system.

There is also the case of the fintech Milo, specialized in offering mortgages for foreigners who want to buy in the United States. Their offer is that the interested party first quotes with them and with that he knows how much money they can lend him. With this data they can make a better search for the property that suits their needs. On average, they finance 70% of the value of the home and, in effect, they are seeing the greatest interest from Colombians.

For now, many compatriots are evaluating Miami to invest or to live. It remains to be seen how many of these projects become reality.