“The destinies of Gypsy children” by Eva Justin, a seminar by Luca Bravi – Oristano | Events | SardiniaEvents24

Wednesday 2 Februaryat 5 pm, the UNLA cultural service center hall in Oristano will host the conference on the book “The destinies of Gypsy children. Educated in a way unrelated to their race ”held by Luca Bravi, editor of the Italian edition. The analysis of the text in question will offer theopportunity to address the history of Roma and Sinti in Europe and the question of the persistence of certain stereotypes in contemporary society which often influence inclusion policies towards them.

This is the degree thesis discussed by the young woman Nazi anthropologist Eva Justin in 1943 in which he presented a study conducted on Sinti and Roma children at the Mulfingen orphanage. With her text, the German scholar wanted to demonstrate that the inclusion through education and pedagogy of “gypsies” was a waste of resources that should be avoided by the state because they were considered an “inferior race”, proposing forced sterilization and physical extermination. In confirmation of her theory, the following year the little orphans on which she had based her study were then deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau, where they were eliminated in the gas chambers.

Luca Bravi he is a researcher at the Department of Education, Languages, Interculture, Literature and Psychology of the University of Florence, where he teaches History of communication and training processes. He deals with the social history of education in relation to inclusion policies in Europe, with the history of the media with respect to their influence on the contexts of training and education and with historical processes of construction of European memory. He is the author of numerous publications relating to Roma and Sinti minorities in Europe, linked in particular to the themes of deportation and extermination and the subsequent history of schooling.

