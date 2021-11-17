The destiny of the PC is to look like smartphones, even in price: Galaxy Book Go with Snapdragon and Windows starts at 499 euros

The PCs of the future will be much more like smartphones with large monitors and keyboards. It has been said for a long time, but only now is this prediction starting to come true. The first obstacle was to question the fact that a PC should have an x86 architecture: after some initial skepticism, Apple has shown that a PC can happily live on an ARM processor, both for “controlled performance” models. “than for high performance ones. And “hello” to Intel. Easy, it has been said, since Apple also controls the operating system and has been able to optimize it in the image and likeness of its SOC.

But the same principle, mutatis mutandis, is expressed by Qualcomm, which at an event in Milan exhibited its vision for non-smartphone portable devices, therefore notebooks and tablets: the Snapdragon, in its various versions, can become the heart of a PC, not just a Chromebook (the operating system it is slim and in some ways closer to that of a smartphone), but also of a Windows PC, thanks to the ARM version of the Microsoft operating system.

The idea is to overturn everything expected from a Windows notebook thanks to the power / consumption balance of Snapdragon and the adoption of functional logics similar to those of a smartphone.

Yes, because the promise is this: PC always on, just like the smartphone; PC always connected thanks to integrated mobile connectivity (also 5G), just like the smartphone; total silence, making the fans disappear, just like the smartphone; and finally a battery that lasts a full day of use, just like (we would like it to be) the smartphone.

The comparison proposed by Qualcomm on the performance and consumption of its Snapdragon 8cx processors compared with two generations of Intel Core i5

The new life of the PC will be more similar to the logic of smartphones

The challenge is also important because the notebook, as told by the Qualcomm and Samsung management present at the event, is experiencing a new youth, certainly initially triggered by the pandemic but which seems to continue even now that certainly the use of remote working and DAD has reduced. “Young people – Stefano Romanò, Notebook & Tablet Product Marketing Manager of Samsung Electronics Italia told us – they made use of the smartphone, but now, due to the DAD, they have also understood the potential of the keyboard and a larger monitor, for specific activities“.

A challenge, that of reinventing the PC, which has been on the table for years but which never seems to have found the square, between different form factors (convertibles, tablets with keyboards, touch monitors, etc.) and old limits. The Chrome OS operating system, which with the continuous migration of applications in the browser environment gradually becomes more and more meaningful, has not yet managed in Italy to make itself understood and sufficiently known (it is often purchased unconsciously and returned when the user realizes that he does not can load classic x86 programs), despite an excellent price / performance ratio; but in the United States, a more advanced market than ours, ChromeOS machines already account for over a third of sales. According to Qualcomm ChromeOS is destined to take off also in our part, as long as you have the right machine, for example a machine (such as those that rely on Snapdragon SOCs) not dependent on Wi-Fi but capable of connecting autonomously via LTE or even 5G. But the other leg on which Qualcomm’s hopes of becoming a protagonist also in the world of PCs as well as smartphones rest, is Windows for ARM: “Version 10 – Carlos Fernandez Pilo, Qualcomm Director of Sales EMEA told us – it was already compatible with many 32bit applications; with the upgrade to Windows 11, compatibility is also extended to 64-bit ones“It is obviously not universal compatibility, but certainly its pervasiveness is increasing and will be evaluated in a future test. Certainly the compatibility with Android apps and the Amazon marketplace should also be mentioned.

Certainly the PC and tablet proposals based on Qualcomm chipsets are multiplying and not only with the ChromeOS operating system but also with Windows.

Qualcomm proposes itself to the PC market with a range of three Snapdragons: the 8cx model for performance considered “premium”, the 8c for an intermediate range and the 7c for considered entry machines. All of them have the native availability of the LTE connection module (at least, in some cases even 5G), which makes the solution more similar to what people now do with the smartphone, transferring the ubiquitous connection also to the PC.

The occasion was also propitious to confirm the arrival in Italy of the Galaxy Book Go: this is the awaited Samsung machine that reconciles the form factor and the habits of the PC with the typical performance of smartphones, first of all the battery life. and the “always on” feature.

It is no coincidence that this machine becomes an all-round part of the Galaxy family, distinguishing itself from Samsung PCs which, after a period of exit from the market, have returned to Italy. The Galaxy Book Go is characterized precisely by a SOC Qualcomm 7c gen 2 (the entry model, therefore) with Adreno graphics card that pushes a Windows 11 for ARM which, at first glance, appears absolutely fluid.

Sure, the onboard storage is meager (128GB), albeit expandable with a microSD, and peak performance is not to be expected.

But the price of 499 euros is amazing, especially when compared to smartphones that basically do not have much more and above all have much less, starting from the display, the ports and the keyboard. The result is a kind of Chromebook with the advantage of having Windows on board, with all that this entails in terms of user confidence in using a machine of this type.

For years we have seen notebooks with Qualcomm processors, but they have always been more expensive than their Intel or AMD counterparts, when Qualcomm said that the ARM solution would help lower prices. This has not been the case, at least until today.

Galaxy Book Go Specifications Dimensions13 323.9 x 224.8 x 14.9mm Weight14 1.38 kg OS15 Windows 10 Home / Pro Display 14-inch TFT FHD (1920 x 1080) CPU Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 7c Gen 2 compute platform Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno ™ GPU Connectivity Wi-Fi 516, 802.11 ac 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Color Silver Memory17 4GB, 8GB (LPDDR4X) Storage18 128GB (eUFS) Camera / Mic 720p HD / Digital Mic Battery 42.3Wh (Typical) Adapter 25W USB Type-C Fast Charger Speakers Dolby Atmos® Port USB Type-C (2), USB 2.0 (1), 3.5pi Headphone / Mic, MicroSD, Nano SIM, Nano Security slot

In short, the ARM gauntlet is also thrown out of the Apple field: much of the success will be linked to the belief with which Microsoft and the other software houses will guarantee Windows for ARM all the necessary support. We will know more soon, thanks to the test of the new Samsung Galaxy Book Go that we are conducting right now.