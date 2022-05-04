The Destree brand announces an all-female fundraiser, supported by Beyoncé and Rihanna

The French ready-to-wear and accessories brand has just completed a series A financing. The funding round was led by Sequoia Capital, with exclusively female investors, made up of recognized personalities from the business world, fashion and artistic creation.

New start. 6 years after founding Destree, Géraldine Guyot and Laëtitia Lumbroso are preparing to propel their brand to center stage. Better, to include it in the repertoire of young labels that have become essential. A success made possible thanks to the talent of this inspired duo, who knew how to develop a strong identity, mixing contemporary references and arty influences. These creative tracers, twisted by a graphic reading of volumes and proportions, give the brand’s creations a real signature. And thereby give them this much sought-after desirability.

Started with graphic hats stitched with colorful details, the adventure continued in the world of leather goods, before taking up the challenge of delicately shaking up the essentials of women’s wardrobes. So many steps passed with flying colors, which did not fail to attract the wise eyes of investors, and in particular Angelica Cheung, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue China who became a partner of Sequoia Capital. It was she who initiated the exchanges at the origin of this series A financing, before taking on the operational coordination.

“Destree’s creative universe and stylistic signature immediately won us over,” comments Angelica Cheung, Venture Partner at Sequoia Capital. “In a highly competitive environment, Destree has made the difference with a very strong DNA, which has enabled it to create solid brand fundamentals. We are delighted to support them in this new stage, and to leverage our global and local resources to help them realize their ambitions.”

To accompany this new stage, this change from young brand to future star, Destree has surrounded herself with a board of high-flying women, each more inspiring than the other. Jessica Alba, Beyoncé, Gisele Bündchen, Carmen Busquets, Amy Griffin, Gabriela Hearst, Rihanna, Emily Weiss and Reese Witherspoon are among the accomplished businesswomen who have chosen to support the young brand in its development.

“This financing round marks a new stage in the expansion of Destree. Being surrounded and supported by these visionary and accomplished women is a sign of trust, for which we are very grateful. They are true role models for us and a constant source of inspiration,” says Géraldine Guyot, co-founder of Destree.

This fundraising will enable Destree to focus its development around three areas: recruiting new talent, strengthening its digital strategy, and supporting its international expansion via wholesale partners based in Paris and in New York, before opening the brand to certain cities in China and Japan.

Currently distributed in more than 80 selective points of sale in France and abroad, Destree aims to accelerate its international expansion by strengthening its digital sales channels and opening its own stores. A strategy that will allow the brand to increase the close relationship it has had with its customers since its inception.

“Destree is an attractive brand for two main reasons: first, it promotes French craftsmanship and know-how, arguments to which the luxury clientele is sensitive. The second, the label derives 60% of its income from direct sales to consumers,” explains investor Carmen Busquets. “Destree also offers limited edition collections to the most exclusive multi-brand stores internationally. This strategy is working very well and is an ambitious roadmap to scale the business effectively and sustainably.”

Next highlight for the brand, the opening in June 2022 of its first store rue Saint-Honoré, in the very popular 1er district of Paris. A shop-in-shop concept will also be inaugurated in tandem at Le Bon Marche.