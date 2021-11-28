The destroyed kingdom / Video, on Italia 1 the umpteenth chapter of the saga

Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom goes on the air today, 28 November 2021, on Italia 1 starting at 21.30. In the cast of this fantastic breathtaking adventure, we find Chris Pratt as the absolute protagonist, a young talent on the rise, who became famous above all in two sagas, in part of the Jurassic world (Pratt enters after the first triad of films) and in that of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy ‘, consequently also in’ The Avengers’, two strands of the not Jurassic kingdom but Marvel Comics. But Pratt also received acclaim for non-sagas films; ‘The war of tomorrow’, ‘Bride Wars – My best enemy’, represent it perfectly. At his side we find the beautiful actress Bryce Dallas Howard, ‘Lady in the Water’ directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Victoria in the ‘Twilight’ saga, alongside Russell Crowe in ‘A Beautiful Mind’.

Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom, the plot: what’s left of Isla Nublar

And now let’s focus on plot from Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom. Supported by a nuclear submarine, a group of marines tries to recover what is possible in the abandoned Isla Nublar. Six months have passed since the events that made the island famous and terrified in the world for the presence of its Jurassic beasts which, in the meantime, have taken over the territory, therefore, for the soldiers, the mission is really difficult. In reality the mission is to recover a bone, to take the DNA, of an Indominus rex, and the group convinced that the Mosasaur is extinct and no longer present on the island, ventures into the lake where the immense beast lived previously. . Viveva is not correct: the Mosasaur attacks them by carrying out a small massacre that is amplified with the subsequent attack of the T Rex, nature is still very present and alert on the island. Another two years pass in which seismologists predict an eruption, with consequent earthquakes, which could erase the island from the face of the Earth with all the ancient fauna that lives there. The United States Congress debates the possibility and feasibility of an evacuation, against the opinion of the scientist Ian Malcolm (remember him with his chaos theory?), Obviously against the project. With so many reasons on his side.

