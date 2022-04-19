The DESTROYING DATA against Xavi in ​​Barcelona: They were ‘better’ with Koeman

From being mounted on the “Xavineta” to crashing with reality cruelly for the second time in the same season. The Barcelona crisis What they said had ended with the departure of Ronald Koeman to make way for Xavi Hernández on the bench has only worsened, despite the fact that the perception may be contrary. But it’s not about perceptions, it’s about hard data.

The win against Real Madrid last March shot the expectations of the Barça. A historical like Xavi on the bench, who is considered one of the best midfielders in history, a core part of the epic season of the Sextete and a great accomplice of Lionel Messi, took the Blaugranas to the clouds after having been on the floor with Koeman as a technician.

Barcelona’s problems

From ‘crisis’ to a ‘comeback’ that never came

As of that March 20, the word “crisis” was changed to “comeback”. They no longer even asked if it was possible to assault Real Madrid’s leadership -wide already then- in LaLiga, but when they would surpass it to consummate one of the greatest feats.

A tight victory against Sevilla followed and the sea seemed to part at the Camp Nou. Ahead was the Europa League quarter-final tie that they took for granted and the momentum of the supposed league comeback. Everything was love, enthusiasm and Xavi’s “magic wand”for whom they invented a “Xavineta” that looked like the latest model car.

The problem is that the “Xavineta” broke down where they least suspected it: against Eintracht Frankfurtthe ninth place in the Bundesliga, who gave them a review despite the fact that the 2-3 of the Vuelta (3-4 aggregate) hides the real difference.

With the spirit touched it was necessary to heal wounds before the modest Cadizwho had never won at the Camp Nou, but there he was the “Xavineta” had its steering wheel, tires and gasoline stolen. The already unlikely league comeback was ruined with a depressing display against a club whose squad is valued at 61 million euros, 11 times less than the culé.

The data that ‘condemns’ Xavi against Koeman

The “demonized” Koeman left Barcelona 10 points behind (27 against 17) compared to Real Madrid in LaLiga. In November 2021, Xavi Hernández took over the bench and now with 32 dates played (although they have a duel pending), the Blaugranas are now 15 units behind the Meringueswho practically have the title in their hands.

This it doesn’t mean that Xavi’s project is at risk; on the contrary, no matter what happens, the Spaniard will remain in charge, they seek to entrust him with a full summer for physical and tactical preparation, configuration of the squad in highs and lows. The “Xavineta” will continue to walk because, despite everything, at Barça they keep the illusion of a better tomorrow, although their big problem is the present that has left them as a team far from fighting for titles in Spain and Europe.

FCB 0-1 CAD (FT) When Xavi arrived… RMAs (27)

FCB (17) 10 point difference Five months later… RMA (75)

BCF (60) 15 point difference (Barça with one game less) Come on, let’s listen to Geri LIVE talking about Rubi. I wait for you.https://t.co/A8bGVkQkLz — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) April 18, 2022

