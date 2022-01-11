the detail of the actress who won the Golden Globe

An unusual evening, that of the winners of Golden Globe, who found themselves experiencing something unexpected because of the private ceremony, not in presence and without live television. In any case, the winners have been there and among them the name of a young actress appears: Rachel Zegler. From the bathroom of his house, with videos uploaded to YouTube with the shower tiles as a backdrop, he has come a long way. A path that led her to get the role in West Side Story, thanks to which he won his Golden Globe as best interpretation. A very important milestone for a girl who made a sudden leap from her small screen to the immense one of cinema.

Rachel Zegler: who is Maria from West Side Story

Spotted by Cindy Tolan, the film’s casting director West Side Story, through a specimen sent by the same Rachel Zegler, the young actress is unprecedented in the world of cinema. Through his YouTube channel he had posted a video from the bathroom of his house as he sang the song Shallow, soundtrack of the film A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga. An unknown twenty-year-old student, who has been able to attract people’s attention with a simple video of a few minutes that has obtained millions of views.

Of Colombian descent, Rachel Zegler seemed to have all the characteristics required to play the role of Maria Vasquez in the movie West Side Story, and indeed it was. On the advice of a friend of hers, who had recommended the casting for Steven Spielberg’s new film, Rachel Zegler sent her nomination filming herself singing. I Feel Pretty, one of the songs featured in West Side Story.

A great success for the young student, who a year after sending her audition, and after other selections, was cast for the role of Maria, but not only. Rachel Zegler, in fact, was then also chosen for the film Shazam: Fury of Gods which will be released in 2022, shot soon after West Side Story, and was even awarded for the role of Snow White for the next Disney live action film, based on the homonymous fairy tale that the whole world knows. Not bad, for a girl who started from some corner of her house, a cell phone and a YouTube channel.

Rachel Zegler: height

One of promises from the world of cinema, from anonymity to worldwide success with his role in the musical West Side Story, Rachel Zegler has a physical peculiarity that makes her unique: according to some rumors, the actress would be about tall 157 cm. The example of how you don’t necessarily need two meters of legs to be able to appear on the big screen, so much so that the twenty-year-old student has conquered everyone with her beauty and her skills, especially singing.

Active on social media, as is normal for a girl of her age who made herself known through videos on YouTube, Rachel Zegler seems to have all the credentials to make room in the world of cinema for a long time. THE roles arrived right after the one in West Side Story I am an example, and it could really be the right opportunity for the beautiful Rachel to get definitely noticed by critics and also by the public, who in the end is always the most fearful judge. According to the feedback on social media, however, we doubt that it may not be so: Rachel Zegler we will see her as an actress for a long time, we are sure, and a Golden Globe as a start it is definitely a thing for few.