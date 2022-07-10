The detail of what each defendant in the case in Medusa did to “embezzle the State”, according to prosecutors

More than 12,000 pages They are the ones that record the indications, evidence and arguments of the Public Ministry against 41 individuals and legal entities Y 22 companies charged in the jellyfish casewhich in order to “contract to defraud the Dominican State” were directly associated with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), according to the document.

this alleged coalition of officialswould have carried out “fraudulent maneuvers”, to violate laws for his own benefit and that of the former Attorney General of the Republic, Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez, using corporate vehicles, trusted persons, frontmen and figureheads.

Jean Alain Rodriguez

Consequently, Jean Alain is listed as the main defendant and is pointed out by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) for commit criminal actions against public propertyspecifically from the funds assigned to the PGR, by associating with other public officials, contractors and businessmen, to receive “enormous” amounts of money from bribes.

Also, they are awarded Fraudulent acts to harm and embezzle the State through the diversion of funds that swelled his assets and served for the illicit financing of political campaigns.

Jonathan Rodriguez Imbert

On his side, Jonnathan Joel Rodríguez Imbert, who was the administrative and financial director of the PGR, is accused of carrying out Fraudulent maneuvers to manipulate the contracting processes and services requested by the Attorney General.

For his illicit actions, Rodríguez Imbert received economic benefits for himself and the criminal structure.

Alfredo Solano Augusto

Like Rodríguez Imbert, the defendant Alfredo Alexander Solano Augusto also held relevant positions in the financial area of ​​the PGR during the administration of Jean Alain, deputy director of the department, in his case, and is described in the file as an “essential” piece of this criminal structure.

According to the legal report, Solano Augusto, “a person of total confidence of co-defendant Jean Alain”, awarded himself, through third parties, contracts for goods and services in the PGR.

Altagracia Guillen

Altagracia Guillen Calzado, one of the nine women in the file, also appears on the list of allegedly involved. She was a kind of intermediary who introduced people to the criminal structure so that they could be potential bidders in the purchase processes that were carried out at the Attorney General’s Office.

From her position as coordinator of the administrative and financial department facilitated the development of treasury scams diverting and appropriating public materials and funds for their own benefit, says the MP.

Jenny Marte Pena

In the case of Jenny Marte Peña, who was in charge of the Execution Unit of the Prison System Humanization Plan, was, according to the indictment, responsible for exerting pressure on the contractors so that they will pay the promised bribes to the corrupt structure.

To do this, he even bulked up the volumes in order to obtain greater benefits.

Javier Forteza Ibarra

The group of defendants is also made up of former employees of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) department, as is the case of Javier Antonio Forteza Ibarra, director of the area.

Forteza Ibarra was in charge of the operational and technological part of the criminal structure, who through the deletion, data alteration and sabotage removed “all traces” of the illicit acts committed by the network.

Rafael Mercedes Mars

Likewise, the Public Ministry charges Rafael Antonio Mercedes Marte, an accountant by profession and a non-financial reporting entity, for calculating, collecting, transporting, managing and transferring the bribe money collected on behalf of Jean Alain, Rodríguez Imbert, Solano Augusto, Guillén Calzado and Marte Peña, as part of the bribe to benefit of the structure and the Political Movement Renovation.

He is therefore accused of commit acts of corruption, bribery, prevarication and money laundering.

Miguel Jose Moya

Regarding Miguel José Moya, he is described as another person trusted by the former prosecutor and acted as a service provider for the Attorney General’s Office.

His main function, according to the indictment in the case, was to elevate Jean Alain Rodríguez’s personal image and his political aspirations.

To disguise his mission, José Moya held training and development sessions for the Attorney General’s staff, and with his actions he defrauded the State and participated in money laundering actions.

Sarah Maria Fernandez

José Moya is the husband of Sara María Fernández, with whom he shares a presence in the file, and with whom he allegedly acted in complicity to enter invoices with false content and thus defraud the coffers of the State.

Braulio Batista Barias

Meanwhile, the facts that are attributed to the also accused Braulio Michael Batista Barias are the coalition to commit acts of corruption, making use, for his personal benefit or that of third parties, of personal property and luxury real estate, kidnapped or seized by the Attorney General’s Office.

Batista Barias, who was supervisor of the PGR Seized Property Unit, assigned property under his custody to key people in the structure with the aim of being used in political campaigning and for personal gain“all this without authorization, breaching procedures and leaving no record.”

Alexander Rosa Llanes

In the fraudulent maneuvers related to the assets seized by the PGR, Alejandro Martín Rosa Llanes is also pointed out, who within his alleged functions had the sale of the seized, an activity that he carried out in violation of legal provisions.

The goods were sold to people linked to the structure, and for this he committed acts of corruption, bribery, prevarication and fraud.

Ramon Burgos Acosta

The document reveals that several of the defendants were the main authorities of different directions of the Attorney General’s Office, such as Ramón Lucrecio Burgos Acosta, of the National Conflict Resolution System (Sinarec).

Burgos Acosta allegedly participated in the political renewal movement and during his coalition with the network he incurred crimes of corruption, bribery, prevarication, money laundering.

Johannathan Medina Reyes

The aforementioned crimes also fall on Johannatan Loanders Medina Reyes, responsible for the “materialization of the fraudulent maneuvers” in the purchase and contracting processes carried out by the Attorney General’s Office.

Its objective was to benefit previously selected people and thus guarantee the receipt of bribes.

Isis Tapia Stefani

Isis Tapia Steffani is another of the defendants and, according to the MP, their role was the execution of fictitious contractsand as a member of the purchasing committee, he accepted as certain false and fraudulent facts necessary to make the payments to the selected suppliers and contractors of the rigged purchasing processes.

Similarly, the person in charge of the legal department of the administrative area at that time participated in the hiring of personnel paid by the Attorney General’s Office but who They “never” provided real services to the institution.

Felix Rosario Labrada

Félix Antonio Rosario Labrada was another of the pieces for the maneuvers of manipulate contracting processes and services.

Rosario Labrada was in charge of the access to information office and was a member of the purchasing committee.

Mercedes Salcedo Disla and Carolina Pimentel

Regarding the irregularities in the reception of food and products in prisons, Mercedes Camelia Salcedo Disla, administrative and financial coordinator of the new prison model, and Carolina Pimentel Bonifacio were part of the “criminal structure” created there.

“Person of total confidence of the co-accused Johannatan Loanders Medina Reyes and Jonnathan Joel Rodríguez, having within his functions the fraudulent maneuvers carried out with the aim of benefiting a group of companies, all directly linked to the co-accused Rolando Rafael Sebelen Torres , brother-in-law of the also accused Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez”, raises the MP about Salcedo Disla.

A similar argument describes Pimentel Bonifacio, who, like Salcedo Disla and others in the network, favorably received poor-quality products to the detriment of the initial offer and the amount paid by the Attorney General’s Office for the penitentiary centers.

They are accused of forgery of stamps, signatures and leads, among other actions.

Francis Ramirez Moreno

Another of the 41 defendants is Francis Ramírez Moreno, who was a purchasing analyst and is concerned with the falsification and alteration of documents.

Rolando Rafael Sebelen Torres

As for Rolando Rafael Sebelén Torres, mentioned previously, he is Jean Alai’s brother-in-law and using that relationship, he manipulated, along with other members of the structure, the bidding processes for the acquisition of food and supplies for the prisons.

Likewise, he is responsible for forming and directing a corporate network together with the co-defendants José Miguel Estrada Jackson and César Nicolas Rizik Pimentel, with the aim of defrauding the State and contributing to the illicit enrichment of the then prosecutor.

Together, they manipulated purchasing processes, altered and falsified documents, made use of false documents, as well as the forgery of stamps, signatures and leadsgave bribes and laundered money.

Jose Miguel Estrada Jackson and Cesar Nicolas Rizik Pimentel

The defendants José Miguel Estrada Jackson and César Nicolas Rizik Pimentel are two of those who also participated in rigging the bidding processes for the acquisition of food and supplies for the prisons.

Consequently, like Sebelén Torres, they were involved in altering purchasing processes, they supplied products of lower quality and quantity than the contracted company, they altered and falsified documents, they made use of false documents, as well as the falsification of others.