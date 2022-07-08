Entertainment

The detail that indicates Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Manchester United

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 1 minute read

What if Cristiano Ronaldo finally stayed at Manchester United? In any case, this is what could happen, especially in view of the latest publication of the Red Devils on social networks.

CR7 present in the photos of the Red Devils with their new jersey

Author of twenty-four goals and three assists in thirty-eight games in all competitions last season with the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo is still in good shape. The Portuguese, however, could do nothing to avoid the rout of his club in the Premier League. The Mancunians thus finished in sixth place, qualifying only for the Europa League. It is in this context that it has been announced on several occasions that the fivefold Ballon d’Or wanted to leave the North of England this summera year after his return.

Today, a video posted on social networks could have changed the game. A few hours ago, the Red Devils unveiled their new jersey for the coming season in a promotional clip. There are many legends of the club shelling the tunic in the sequence. This is also the case with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. A way to announce that the striker is staying at United?

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 1 minute read

Related Articles

Activists denounce the famous Black Jaguar White Tiger foundation for alleged animal abuse

6 mins ago

Khloé Kardashian Accused of Racism After Posting Horrific Photo

8 mins ago

The ‘Snow White’ movie will feature real dwarfs

17 mins ago

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to house arrest

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button