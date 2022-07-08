The detail that indicates Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Manchester United

What if Cristiano Ronaldo finally stayed at Manchester United? In any case, this is what could happen, especially in view of the latest publication of the Red Devils on social networks.

CR7 present in the photos of the Red Devils with their new jersey

Author of twenty-four goals and three assists in thirty-eight games in all competitions last season with the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo is still in good shape. The Portuguese, however, could do nothing to avoid the rout of his club in the Premier League. The Mancunians thus finished in sixth place, qualifying only for the Europa League. It is in this context that it has been announced on several occasions that the fivefold Ballon d’Or wanted to leave the North of England this summera year after his return.

Today, a video posted on social networks could have changed the game. A few hours ago, the Red Devils unveiled their new jersey for the coming season in a promotional clip. There are many legends of the club shelling the tunic in the sequence. This is also the case with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. A way to announce that the striker is staying at United?