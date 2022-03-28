The detail why the Google calculator is so special

Google’s calculator uses computable numbers instead of floats, which allows it to display more accurate results.

Google has a complete ecosystem of proprietary applicationswithin which we can not only find such popular apps as Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Drive or Google Keep, but also other very useful tools such as Calendar, Contacts or Calculator.

In this sense, thanks to the Reddit user gnulynnux, we have just discovered that the Google Calculator application, which recently exceeded 1,000 million downloads in the Google Play Store, has a detail that makes it unique in its kind.

Google Calculator is the only calculation app that uses computable numbers

If you open the Google Calculator application and type in the number Pi, you will see that you can scroll to its thousandth digit and then continuesomething you can’t do with most Android calculator apps.

This is so because the Google Calculator use computable numbers instead of float numbersa feature that allows you to display more accurate results.

In mathematics, computable or recursive numbers are real numbers that can be calculated with complete precision thanks to the use of a finite completion algorithm. Computable numbers can be used instead of real numbers for the vast majority of mathematical operations.

This detail turns Google Calculator into the only calculation app that uses computable numbers to perform its mathematical operations and in the most advanced calculator application that you will be able to find in the Play Store.

Also, google calculator It is completely free and is already pre-installed by default. in the vast majority of Android smartphones on the market, so you will no longer need to install a third-party application to perform any type of mathematical calculation.

