The detail you did not know about the video of “Back to You” by Selena Gómez

The singer, Selena Gómez loses control and sets a car on fire in the video clip of “Back to You” Look what car it is!

March 25, 2022 5:53 p.m.

In 2018, Selena Gomez premiered the video clip of “Back to You”. The film begins at a party, when she, bored, exchanges glances with a light-eyed young man. They soon meet in private and she asks him, “Do you want to steal a car?” Without hesitation, he says yes, and so begins his journey to the outskirts of the city. “Where are we going?” the man asks. With no fixed destination, Gómez suggests visiting Italy, France, Canada, Russia and… Michigan.

The stolen car is about a Porsche 911 Cabriolet 1990 red color. It has 2 doors and is powered by an engine that produces 330 hp and is paired with a gearbox. This classic 90’s car boasts a top speed of 254 km/h. it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.6 and reaches a quarter mile in 14.4 seconds. fuel consumption is l / 100 km in the city and l / 100 km on the highway. The car’s price starts at $70,000.

The total of Porsche 911 manufactured: 198,496 cars. It has a series of 14-inch steel wheels. In the cabin, subtle variations can be found: brushed aluminum trim replaced the wood trim, and the dials on the instrument cluster are black and surrounded by a chrome surround, just as Ferdinand Alexander Porsche originally wanted. son of Ferry Porsche and designer of the first Porsche 911 in history.

Porsche 911 Cabriolet 1990 red color.

The history of the Porsche 911, the vehicle born in Stuttgart in 1964, has more than 50 years of manufacturing. More than half a century exhibiting its unmistakable silhouette all over the world.

We go to the present, and the last car of the brand that went on sale was the Porsche 911 GT3. Valued at $557,000. This car has a competition chassis and a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated engine, which develops 520 horsepower.

Selena Gomez’s hit…

What do you think about the video?