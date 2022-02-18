the details and links that the US revealed about the Guatemalan drug trafficker who appeared in court after being extradited – Prensa Libre

Ramírez Barillas, alias “Thor,” is charged in a case stemming from a long-term joint investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration in conjunction with the US Attorney’s Office in San Diego.

The United States Department of Justice reported that the alleged Guatemalan drug trafficker Rafael Orlando Ramírez Barillas, who was extradited to the aforementioned country from Guatemala on Thursday, February 10, 2022 to face charges of international cocaine trafficking and maritime smuggling in the Southern District of California, appeared in federal court Thursday and was ordered detained pending trial.

Ramírez Barillas is accused of operating a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine in Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico and elsewhere, knowing and intending that the cocaine would be illegally imported into the United States. Joined.

Ramírez Barillas is also accused of being in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms and more of cocaine aboard a boat.

The Guatemalan made his initial court appearance on Friday, February 11, 2022, in San Diego before federal Judge Bernard G. Skomal.

This Thursday, the federal judge Skomal ordered the detention of Ramírez Barillas pending trial.

According to court documents and statements made by prosecutors at the hearing, Ramírez Barillas was allegedly the partner of convicted Guatemalan drug trafficker Luis Carlos Melgar-Morales, alias “Aquaman,” who admitted to having distributed more than 10 thousand kilograms of cocaine during approximately two years of conspiracy.

The Guatemalan was described as the organizer and leader of the conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Guatemala and several other countries in South and Central America.

As part of the conspiracy, and as alleged in the indictment and established in other public documents, Ramírez and his accomplices coordinated the smuggling of multi-ton quantities of cocaine from South America into Guatemala with final destination in the United States.

During the investigation, the United States Coast Guard made multiple seizures of cocaine from vessels in international waters that were linked to Ramírez and his accomplices.

According to the indictment, the conspiracy began on an unknown date and continued through November 2018.

On July 17, 2021, Ramírez was arrested in Guatemala pursuant to an extradition request from the United States. Subsequently, Guatemala granted his extradition and on February 10, 2022.

“This office is committed to aggressively pursuing drug traffickers in Central America who use international waters as a corridor to smuggle cocaine into the United States,” said US Attorney Randy Grossman.

He added: “This extradition marks the culmination of years of efforts by agents and prosecutors to hold accountable those who flood the United States with cocaine for their actions.”

Grossman thanked the prosecution team and law enforcement agencies for their excellent work on this case.

“This extradition demonstrates the need to continue working together with our foreign partners to disrupt drug trafficking,” said Chad Plantz, Special Agent in Charge of HSI San Diego.

“This effort also resulted in significant seizures of narcotics, firearms, and illicit proceeds from the transnational criminal organization, and led to the identification of additional high-ranking members. HSI will remain committed to our investigative efforts to bring more members of this organization to justice,” she stated.

“This case, including last week’s extradition, demonstrates the success the DEA and our law enforcement partners have had in targeting foreign drug supply sources,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge. , Shelly S. Howe.

“The DEA will continue to seize large quantities of drugs before they reach our shores and devastate our communities. Our strong relationships with our foreign counterparts allow us to bring drug suppliers to justice in the United States,” she warned.

“This indictment was the result of our collaborative efforts to disrupt transnational criminal organizations and prevent illicit drugs from reaching the United States,” said Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer, commander of the 11th Coast Guard District.

He said he is grateful for the hard work of the dedicated women and men of the Department of Justice and the Southern District of California who built this case along with the Coast Guard ships and crews involved in various interdiction cases in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. , dismantling smuggling organizations, putting smugglers behind bars, and keeping drugs off our streets.

He stressed: “I hope that our Coast Guard crews conducting anti-drug patrols in the Pacific Ocean today will see the effects of this monumental occasion.”

The Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs provided substantial assistance in securing the arrest and extradition of Ramírez Barillas.

This operation is part of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF).

The OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using an intelligence-driven, prosecutor-led, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Clarifies that an indictment is not proof of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which the government bears the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.