the details of a life as a vip

Harry and Meghan nostalgic for the UK? According to the latest rumors it seems not.

As also reported by the Daily Star Online, in fact, the Sussexes would be enjoying their new life in California to the fullestwhere they have chosen to move for a couple of years now.

According to what was stated by Richard Mineadsexpert on the events involving the Royal Family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry they would be “very very happy” since they moved to the United States.

Harry and Meghan love life in California and they have befriended several characters from the world of music and entertainment, including Katy Perry.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard, Mineads revealed that the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibetoften play with the children of other celebrities as the Sussexes deepen their knowledge of artists such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan will send Archie to a public school

“Harry went out on his bicycletook his Labrador for a walk to Miramar Beach and went shopping – says the royal author – They both seem to be very, very happy as far as I can see. They have made a lot of friends herein particular Orlando and Katy who live near Park Lane ”.

“They also have good friendships with Ellen and Oprah who live just minutes away, ”added Richard Mineads.

According to the expert, Meghan and Harry have already decided to send Archie in a public school in the arearated very positively.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, scheduled for next June? Many doubts remain about their actual participation, also because of the lack of stock for Harry, which many believe an excuse of the prince not to return “home”.