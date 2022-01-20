The details of Napoli’s offer to Ajax for Tagliafico: also two big Europeans on full-back

Naples Transfer Market – Will Tagliafico come to Naples? Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport takes stock of the situation as regards the left-back under Ajax.

“The big news of the day concerns Nicolas Tagliafico. In first person: the 29-year-old left-handed Ajax and the mad desire to change the air to play more consistently, has been called up by Argentina coach Scaloni for the next matches For the rest, or in a Napoli key, little to add compared to the last few days: the sports director Giuntoli has proposed a loan with the right of redemption but the Dutch club is not inclined to this type of operation, and in the meantime also records the interest of Barça and Chelsea. In short, the operation remains very difficult considering the room for maneuver on the market “