The details of the capture of Ovidio Guzmán: 29 dead, a black hawk and high-powered weapons

The capture operation Ovidio Guzmán in Culiacán, left a balance of 7 soldiers dead and another nine wounded during the time of their detention at a home in Jesus Mariadue to the fact that his escort team used 50-caliber machine guns, with which they hit a helicopter of the Secretary of National Defense, forcing it to land in an emergency, reported Thursday the General Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval.

The Secretary of Defense explained that the total balance of the operation was ten military elements killed and 35 wounded, while 19 members of the cells of the Sinaloa cartel they also lost their lives trying to avoid the arrest of “The mouse”.

Sandoval explained that in the early hours of this Thursday, January 5, a police patrol National Guard He went to the Jesús María area, where he located six armored vans. The alleged members of organized crime refused to come down for a review and began an attack against the federal elements.

Ovidio López’s bodyguards took refuge inside three homes, from where they continued the attack against the National Guard, using 50-caliber machine guns, for which reason the intervention of a police officer was necessary. black hawk helicopter to neutralize the security teams of the drug trafficker.

The head of the Sedena recognized that the criminals used high-powered weapons against one of the aircraft of that secretariat, forcing a forced landing, however, the pilot’s expertise prevented the crew from suffering a major mishap.

Finally, the federal forces managed to arrest 19 alleged attackers in one of the homes of Jesús María, where one of them identified himself as Ovidio Guzmán, the alleged leader of a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, probably with the intention of being released, he explained. the Secretary of Defense.

Once Ovidio Guzmán was seized by federal elements, another Army aircraft was used to quickly extract him and transfer him to Mexico City, where he was admitted to the FEMDO facilities.

Inside the building where the criminal leader was arrested, 1.4 tons of marijuana was also found.

Once in Mexico City, Interpol executed an arrest warrant for extradition purposes.

Meanwhile, in Culiacán there were 9 blockades by cells of the Sinaloa Cartel in reaction to the operation against one of its leaders. The violent events spread to other cities, such as Los Mochis, Ahome and Mazatlan.

The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán triggered violent events in Sinaloa, where 10 soldiers lost their lives and 19 alleged hitmen were killed (Infobae)

The General Secretary explained that in total there were 21 detainees of the Sinaloa Cartel and 19 alleged aggressors who died. Four Barret rifles, six 50 and 7.62 caliber machine guns, 20 long arms, two short arms, 111 magazines stocked with cartridges of different calibers, 595 cartridges of different calibers, and 2 bulletproof vests were seized.

In addition, 13 vehicles were seized and another 40 were disabled, including 26 with armor.

Juan José Moreno Orzúa, Infantry Colonel He was the first high-ranking military to die on January 5. He and the four escorts who accompanied him they were ambushed by alleged hitmen of the Sinaloa Cartel in the vicinity of the municipality of Escuinapa.

Three military personnel died in this attack, added to the 7 who fell in Jesús María when Ovidio Guzmán was captured.

The secretary of Governor, Adán Augusto López, added that the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) is integrating the files against Ovidio Guzmán for the crimes of carrying a firearm for the exclusive use of the Army and attempted homicide, since it should be remembered that he resisted his arrest and participated in the attacks against military elements.

For his part, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard denied that the extradition of the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán is carried out on “fast track”, since the North American authorities must deliver evidence to the Mexican authorities and he will be a judge of our country that decides to hand them over to the US justice system.

