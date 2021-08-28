the details of the clip shown at CinemaCon of the film with Tom Holland – Nerd4.life

A new clip of the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland was presented behind closed doors during the CinemaCon. Here’s what was shown.

According to Screenrant, in the short video shared by Sony during the event there are various sequences from the film, including one in which Nathan (Tom Holland) ventures into a cave. In another Sully (Mark Wahlber) says the line “I’m offering you the opportunity to find out about things you’ve only read about”, which sounds a lot like a “first meeting” line between the two characters.

The most exciting sequence, however, is undoubtedly the one where Nathan crashes from an airplane along with its cargo (does anyone remember Uncharted 3?). In the fourth and final scene, instead, Sully can be seen participating in an auction.

The Uncharted movie

The Uncharted film, barring surprises, should arrive in cinemas in less than six months, to be precise February 18, 2022, so there’s a good chance the first official trailer will arrive shortly thereafter.

The cast of the film includes Tom Holland (who also plays Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg plays Victor “Sully” Sullivan, while Sophia Taylor Ali is Chloe Frazer. Antonio Banderas will also participate in the film, although we do not know in what role.