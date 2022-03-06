the details of the concert that Yahaira Tubac offered to the actor and what were the messages he received – Prensa Libre

During Will Smith’s agenda, it was announced that on Wednesday, March 2, he visited the village of San Cristóbal El Alto, Antigua Guatemala and shared with a group of boys and girls and neighbors from the sector. In addition, it was revealed that the American actor donated computers, musical instruments, and sports equipment to the local school.

With the presence of Will Smith in Guatemala, several of his followers have been watching his steps. However, not everyone has been lucky enough to see the American actor.

Will Smith also toured some streets of Antigua Guatemala and on Thursday, March 3, he participated in some recordings near the La Merced Church in the colonial city.

On the same Thursday, the American actor received gifts and highlighted a bag of coffee, which was delivered by María Andrée, founder of the Café Artist business together with her husband and they had a meeting with Will Smith.

Will Smith and his love for Guatemala

The American actor published this Friday, March 4, a video in which he showed the love he has for Guatemala and especially for its people.

The clip full of color, Will Smith shared details of his trip in the country in which he toured for a few moments in a tuc-tuc.

the special concert

During Will Smith’s stay in Guatemala, the actor received several expressions of affection and on Thursday, March 3, the protagonist of Bad Boys, Men in Black and Public Enemy, witnessed in the front row, a concert offered by the Guatemalan pianist Yahaira Tubac.

Yahaira, a Mayan Kaqchikel artist originally from San Juan Sacatepéquez, arrived at a hotel near Antigua Guatemala and during the night of Thursday, March 3, the 12-year-old pianist delighted a group of people with her talent in a private event.

According to Pedro Tubac, father and manager of the artist, Yahaira did not know that Will Smith would attend the concert.

“Yahaira gave a concert that lasted about an hour and she did not know that the American actor was watching her. However, she noticed it because Will Smith was in the front row”, Pedro Tubac said.

Yahaira is a classical pianist and in her recital, in addition to her emblematic songs, she offered a Guatemalan segment and included songs such as Moon of Xelajú, La Sanjuanerita, Dance of the Quiche King and polochic river, among other.

“The Yahaira concert began with pieces by Bach and Chopin. However, it included a segment on emblematic national themes and Will Smith told her that she was an excellent artist.”, added Pedro Tubac.

After the concert, the Guatemalan pianist surprised her fans and published some photos and a video fragment with the American actor.

“Very happy to have met Will Smith here in Guatemala and to have played for him. Nice experience,” Yahaira Tubac wrote on Facebook. In addition, the 12-year-old pianist indicated that Looking for happiness It is the actor’s favorite movie.

Yahaira’s plans

According to Pedro Tubac, Yahaira continues her preparation with teacher Zoila Luz García Salas because she is looking for the opportunity to apply for a scholarship at an international conservatory.

“She is clear that in order to opt for an aid program she has to polish her technique and therefore her reporting is increasingly demanding. The vision is that she leaves Guatemala and she specializes so that she continues to represent our country,” added Pedro Tubac.