The details of the first approach of Club América with Nicolás Larcamón

Today’s note was, without a doubt, the cessation of Santiago Solari of the technical direction of America clubbecause although the tie against Queretaro Club It was not good, it is unusual for a coach to be fired in half a double shift. However, the Argentine in command of the Eagles was already unsustainable, so the directive of Coapa is already looking for a substitute for his bench, and one of those that sounds is Nicholas Larcamon.

The fashion strategist is Argentine Nicholas Larcamoncurrent DT of Club Puebla that has stood out for its great work with a fairly limited squad and that until this day, has remained the super leader of the competition. As reported by the journalist from TUDNGibran Araige, there was already an approach by Larcamonresulting in those of Coapa they have to wait until the contest ends, and then pay the termination clause and be able to register the DT until Opening 2022.

The reason why not everyone agrees that Nicolás Larcamón arrives at Club América

The young helmsman Stripe has had excellent results with unpromising rosters, but has never been tried with a roster as complete as that of the Eagleswhere the requirement is to come out with the championship, for the same reason, the style of play does not exactly go hand in hand with the spectacular nature that the fans Cream blue usually ask. Either way, Larcamon is not the only one that sounds, because other names appear among the options such as Robert Dante Siboldi or Juan Carlos Osorio.