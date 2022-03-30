The details of the new contract that Guillermo Ochoa would be given in América

The next month of December 2022 concludes the contract of William Ochoa with the America club. For this reason, the feasibility of extending his contract would be considered, since since his arrival in 2019 until now he has been crowned the only starting goalkeeper in both the azulcrema team and the Mexican team.

In a World Cup year and with the continuous publications of the team highlighting the goalkeeper’s level, they suggest that there is a desire to extend his contract, so in the coming months the Coapa squad would be putting an offer for the goalkeeper on the table Mexican with the idea that he stay on campus.

For how long would Ochoa renew?

According to the journalist Jose Juan Vazquez, there are intentions that the board allows him to be at the club for two more years. The idea is that the official announcement be made known before the World Cup in Qatar so that, depending on what happens with the Tricolor, the footballer can have his future with the team tied up.

It is important to point out that after passing through Europe, Guillermo Ochoa returned to Coapa In 2019, from a year to date, unfortunately no title has been won, so it would be expected that before this period ends with the azulcrema squad he can lift the championship with the Águilas.