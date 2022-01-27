the details of the new roadmap

After listening with interest to Vitalik Buterin’s proposals to reduce Gas Fees on Ethereum, let’s go back to talking about the second cryptocurrency by capitalization for some news regarding its roadmap and, specifically, on Ethereum 2.0.

In fact, it was the same Ethereum Foundation to announce the news with a post on his official blog, which also explains the reasons for a reasonable change of nomenclature and, therefore, of theabandonment of the wording Ethereum 2.0.

According to the current roadmap, the following changes will apply:

Eth1 will become Execution Layer

Eth2 will become Consensus Layer

Execution Layer and Consensus Layer make up Ethereum

A change probably necessary, however represent at best in a figurative way the epochal changes that will take place on technology.

The term Eth2 was necessary and appropriate as long as its goal was to migrate from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. At present, however, the evolution of the Ethereum project has made it necessary to change the paradigm in achieving the objectives, which will therefore be identified with the terms that will best represent them in the future.

This in turn will result in a greater clarity also for the end user and, according to the source’s forecasts, it could help reduce scams based on “conversion from ETH to ETH2“.

Net of this interesting move by the foundation, we remind you that the market moment is not exactly the rosiest, especially after the Black Monday of Bitcoin and Ethereum, which saw ETH go down to $ 2300.