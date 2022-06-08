The details of the wedding of Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce

In the company of family and friends who traveled who traveled to bravo valleyin Mexico, Karina Band and Carlos Ponce had their dream weddingwhere the celebration took place in a Magic place. In order for everything to go as desired by the couple, there was a specialized team, headed by Karen Morelet, who was in charge of covering every detail of the ceremony.

Karina and Carlos gave the Yes in a dream place.

When Banda commissioned the wedding a year ago, he explained to the wedding planner that he wanted the party to take place in a place in Mexico, where tourists do not usually arrive, since the presenter’s wish was for it to be something different. . “Karina is Mexican and wanted to do this destination wedding in Mexico, but something very different, they didn’t want it to be the typical wedding in the Riviera Maya. That’s why she chose Valle de Bravo. When I talked to her she told me that she wanted to show her a different place from Mexico to their guests,” said Morlet.

That is why the couple chose an area known as Boscoso, a place in Valle de Bravo that is surrounded by trees, totally natural and with many flowers. “They wanted to give a sensation of a magical forest, the idea was that the flowers grow in the corridor in a very organic way, with a decoration all in green and white, very natural foliage, the floor with litter in tone with the forest. We wanted the decoration looks like part of the forest,” said the organizer.

The bride and groom shared the celebration with 100 guests.

The guests

Karina arrived at the altar hand in hand with her father. The bride wore a dress made by the Vade Blanco house and she carried a bouquet with an orchid. On his part, Carlos arrived hand in hand with his mother and a total of 100 guests witnessed this magical moment.

The couple had very much in mind to make their guests feel as comfortable as possible in this intimate ceremony. “They assigned the place to each of the guests, because for them it is very important to give their guests personalized treatment,” said Morlet.

To entertain Banda’s friends, Morlet and his team prepared bags full of Mexican gifts, which they bought at local businesses, since the couple wanted to support this type of entrepreneur. Inside the bags they found Frida Kahlo key rings, sweets, mezcal, potatoes, and an agenda “to indicate what to do in Valle de Bravo, since after all they are the hosts” and “well, if the guests come to Mexico, that they know what is Mexican,” said the organizer.