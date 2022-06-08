Entertainment

The details of the wedding of Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce

In the company of family and friends who traveled who traveled to bravo valleyin Mexico, Karina Band and Carlos Ponce had their dream weddingwhere the celebration took place in a Magic place. In order for everything to go as desired by the couple, there was a specialized team, headed by Karen Morelet, who was in charge of covering every detail of the ceremony.

Karina and Carlos gave the Yes in a dream place.

When Banda commissioned the wedding a year ago, he explained to the wedding planner that he wanted the party to take place in a place in Mexico, where tourists do not usually arrive, since the presenter’s wish was for it to be something different. . “Karina is Mexican and wanted to do this destination wedding in Mexico, but something very different, they didn’t want it to be the typical wedding in the Riviera Maya. That’s why she chose Valle de Bravo. When I talked to her she told me that she wanted to show her a different place from Mexico to their guests,” said Morlet.

