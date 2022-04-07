The details that are known about the long-awaited renewal of…

The technical secretariat of Barça seems to have done part of its pending duties. After several months of waiting, an ‘express’ meeting between the Barça representatives and Ronald Araújo’s entourage would have ensured its continuity as a first team player for the next few seasons. At 23 years old, the Uruguayan is listed on the market and is projected as one of the best defenders of his generation.

As revealed by several media outlets, Barcelona wanted to renew him for five more years from 2023, but ended up reducing his claims and extending his contract for three more seasons until 2026. This will keep him under culé discipline until he turns 26, where he will have a much more consolidated career at a financially healthy club that will be able to offer him better conditions.

Now, your new bond would have the same ‘protection’ system that will ‘shield’ you from any team. At first, will have a rescission clause valued at 1,000 million euros, like Ansu Fati and Pedri, others of the strongholds of the campus. Everything would be practically agreed, and it would only be necessary for both parties to agree on a date for the official signature to be given.

His disposition was absolute

The footballer’s goal was always to stay in Catalonia. It is integrated into the city and delighted with the philosophy and the game system that it has brought with it Xavi Hernandez. The man from Egar recognizes him as one of the undisputed players in the squad, and his future does not pass through another than to remain in the team that bet on him when he wore the colors of Uruguay’s Boston River.

Despite the different offers from the Premier League to convince him to ‘change scenery’, Araújo never looked at the money they put on his table. The ‘oriental’ only wanted the blaugrana to value him based on his performanceknowing that if he continued he would earn much less than in England. It seems that this ‘serial soap opera’ has come to an end after several months of waiting.