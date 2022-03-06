The determination that Liga MX takes with the bars after the violence in Querétaro-Atlas

“We have a report from the Secretary of Health of the state of Querétaro. We just came from taking a tour of the General Hospital. 26 patients have received medical attention, three have been discharged, three are in a situation where two are in the emergency room. In the case of the person who is in intermediate therapy. The other patients are reported as stable,” Arriola said.

Mkel Arriola, president of the Liga MX, first reported on those injured after the fight and gave official figures, ruling out that there are people dead but two in serious condition who are being treated in the emergency room.

The bars of both teams staged a pitched battle. At minute 63, fans of both teams began to enter the field of play due to clashes in the stands and referee Fernando Guerrero decided to end the actions when Atlas won 1-0 with a goal by Julio Furch.

The authorities of the Liga MX have made the decision not to allow the visiting bars to enter the Mexican soccer stadiums, this after the violence that was experienced during the match between Querétaro and Atlas at the La Corregidora stadium.

VETO BARS

Regarding the possible disaffiliation of Querétaro, as has been handled in different media, Arriola did not rule it out either, but assured that they will make the decision after analyzing all the evidence.

“All the scenarios are on the table but all the evidence must be analyzed. That is why the process has to be efficient so that we know about these sanctions soon, ”he said.

Mikel Arriola announced that there will no longer be visiting clubs in Liga MX stadiums. “I anticipate that the visiting fans, starting today, will no longer be able to go to the stadiums. Suspension status is as of today. We cannot generate football activity here. Once resolved, we can move on, ”he advanced.

In turn, he asked “the governor (of Querétaro) that the investigation be agile, that those responsible be reached as soon as possible.”

He also reported that the La Corregidora stadium will be punished after what happened. “The legal status of this stadium (Corregidora) is one of suspension until the disciplinary commission properly resolves the suspension process. We are taking corrective and sanctioning actions.”

“As of today we cannot generate soccer activity in this stadium, it is something that the Disciplinary has to resolve, what is going to happen to the stadium,” added Arriola.

Mikel Arriola announced that he will have “an extraordinary meeting of Liga MX owners to analyze the situation of the bars.”

“The authorities are already working to find those responsible and we will be very close to the Prosecutor’s conclusions on the facts,” closed the Mexican soccer boss.