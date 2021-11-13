The detox diet to get ready for the Christmas holidays

The detox diet before the Christmas holidays.

There is the approach of the holidays and the classic tour de force at the table begins. Lunches and dinners, sometimes too exaggerated, even if in the climate of conviviality and friendship, can put a strain on our body. So, it’s best to arrive prepared for this appointment. With a healthy detox diet, which helps the body to purify itself without too strict restrictions, but simply focusing on foods that favor a sort of internal cleansing of the organism, such as fruit and vegetables.

We start with breakfast.

Everything starts with breakfast. The ideal is to start the day by drinking at least a glass of water at room temperature with a few drops of lemon. Then, instead, the classic biscuits or croissants, off to a jar of low-fat white yogurt with a spoonful of cereals. A portion of pasta is also good for lunch, even better if whole, topped with a spoonful of light tomato sauce or a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Then, go ahead with a plate of mixed salad or boiled courgettes, lightly seasoned, and a couple of slices of pineapple as fruit.

What to eat for dinner.

For dinner, a blue fish, baked with a few drops of lemon or white meat such as chicken, turkey or rabbit breast and always boiled vegetables as a side dish. A glass of orange juice is fine to manage hunger pangs, but also a low-fat yogurt or dried fruit. Finally, this for the whole day, it is important to drink a lot. In fact, to purify oneself, it is essential to hydrate. So, even if reluctantly, abound with water, herbal teas and green tea. You need to drink at least two liters a day.

Tips to purify yourself.

